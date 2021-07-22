Hush Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, Hush has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $188.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00301916 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00118723 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00149552 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.