Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.83.

NASDAQ HYFM opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -334.87. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $95.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 53,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

