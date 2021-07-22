HyperAlloy Market Cap Hits $102,712.74 (ALLOY)

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded down 52.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One HyperAlloy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. HyperAlloy has a total market capitalization of $102,712.74 and approximately $6.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperAlloy has traded down 55.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00040974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00105861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00141465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,585.22 or 0.99886531 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

HyperAlloy Coin Profile

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

Buying and Selling HyperAlloy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperAlloy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperAlloy using one of the exchanges listed above.

