iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$65.95. iA Financial shares last traded at C$65.82, with a volume of 129,093 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.57.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.44.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$331.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 8.3799998 earnings per share for the current year.

iA Financial Company Profile (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

