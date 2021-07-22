ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Down 27.1% in June

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,500 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 457,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ICL Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 430,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ICL Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ICL Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 287,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

