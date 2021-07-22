Idavoll Network (IDV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $108,014.00

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $108,014.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00106609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00142428 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,361.03 or 1.00086479 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 796,227,572 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

