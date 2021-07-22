Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.25

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of IDEA opened at GBX 266 ($3.48) on Thursday. Ideagen has a 52 week low of GBX 167.50 ($2.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The company has a market cap of £671.14 million and a PE ratio of 1,330.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 263.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDEA shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ideagen from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Monday.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

