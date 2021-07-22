IG Gold Reaches Market Cap of $3.67 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. IG Gold has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $8,941.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001798 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00038875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00047756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

