IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,652 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.80 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $189.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

