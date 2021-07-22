IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,624 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $23.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

