IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 27 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

NYSE:NOW opened at $567.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $513.77. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.60 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.17, a PEG ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

