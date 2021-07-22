IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $719,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.8% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 524,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,846,000 after purchasing an additional 220,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 209.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 213,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after buying an additional 144,422 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

