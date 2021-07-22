IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,423 shares of company stock worth $14,947,184 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

EW opened at $106.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $109.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

