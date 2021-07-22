IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,563 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 53,422 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 70,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after buying an additional 456,087 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,959,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after buying an additional 1,001,005 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

