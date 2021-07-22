ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of IBRX opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59.

In other news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,689,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,464,522.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.