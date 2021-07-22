ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Gap Up to $5.72

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.72, but opened at $5.90. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 10,140 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,004 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after buying an additional 6,577,922 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,324,000 after buying an additional 3,738,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after buying an additional 2,850,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after buying an additional 470,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.
About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.