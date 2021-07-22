ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Gap Up to $5.72

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.72, but opened at $5.90. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 10,140 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.31.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,004 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after buying an additional 6,577,922 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,324,000 after buying an additional 3,738,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after buying an additional 2,850,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after buying an additional 470,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

