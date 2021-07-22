Indexed Finance Market Capitalization Tops $2.51 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $6,235.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.93 or 0.00009105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00040749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00105393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00141289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,194.50 or 0.99907929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.