Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.03). Infinera posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

INFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.31. 5,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86. Infinera has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729 over the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 289,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 221,844 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 232,039 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

