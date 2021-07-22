InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.71

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 194056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INNV. William Blair began coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $156.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

