Insider Buying: Renold plc (LON:RNO) Insider Acquires £12,000 in Stock

Renold plc (LON:RNO) insider Andrew Magson acquired 50,000 shares of Renold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

Renold stock opened at GBX 20.65 ($0.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Renold plc has a 1-year low of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 29.90 ($0.39). The stock has a market cap of £46.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.33.

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

