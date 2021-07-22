Insider Buying: Renold plc (LON:RNO) Insider Acquires £12,000 in Stock

Renold plc (LON:RNO) insider Andrew Magson acquired 50,000 shares of Renold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,678.08).
Renold stock opened at GBX 20.65 ($0.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Renold plc has a 1-year low of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 29.90 ($0.39). The stock has a market cap of £46.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.33.
Renold Company Profile
