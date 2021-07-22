Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Boris Shnayder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total transaction of $562,837.50.

EPAM stock opened at $548.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $501.74. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $271.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 16.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in EPAM Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,112,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPAM shares. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

