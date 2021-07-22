Insider Selling: ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Sells 981 Shares of Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $88,299.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,493.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $88.82. 61,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,888. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.18. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.31.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ePlus in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

