Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells 10,176 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,176 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $1,862,818.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,454 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.83, for a total value of $2,276,964.82.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 11,026 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $2,013,678.38.

On Monday, July 12th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,540 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.22, for a total value of $1,931,138.80.

On Thursday, July 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $711,891.18.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $853,962.82.

On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,489,958.75.

On Friday, June 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,846 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.56, for a total value of $1,958,353.76.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $2,211,967.23.

On Thursday, June 17th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $1,617,572.40.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $2,858,492.00.

Medpace stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.11. 108,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,527. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.71. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,440,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $46,379,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $33,157,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,281,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 98.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after acquiring an additional 188,906 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

