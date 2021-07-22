Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells 1,897 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total transaction of $726,114.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,854 shares in the company, valued at $55,828,535.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $626,010.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,437 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $448,085.34.

On Monday, May 10th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,562 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total transaction of $509,836.80.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $405.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $354.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

