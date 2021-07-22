Insider Selling: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells 176,378 Shares of Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 176,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $821,921.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pcp Managers Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Performant Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 106,886 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $399,753.64.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 244,570 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $904,909.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $333,439.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.55. 439,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,533. Performant Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $251.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.50 and a beta of -0.77.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Performant Financial by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Performant Financial by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFMT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.