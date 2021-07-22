Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CEO Sells 1,029 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $36,560.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Henry Mack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, David Henry Mack sold 204 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $7,248.12.

On Friday, May 21st, David Henry Mack sold 6,207 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $221,651.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 384,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,136. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.23.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, equities analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

