Insider Selling: Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $131.18 billion, a PE ratio of -48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.66.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

