Insider Selling: Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) SVP Sells 9,226 Shares of Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $67.02 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.79. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.85.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.