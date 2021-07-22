Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells 5,322 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$738,024.67.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83.

On Friday, May 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total transaction of C$656,831.66.

TSE RY traded down C$0.44 on Thursday, hitting C$125.86. 10,322,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,276,742. The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.79. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$90.75 and a 12 month high of C$129.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$125.63.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.7599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$134.90.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

