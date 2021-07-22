Insights Network Price Tops $0.0176 on Top Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 41.9% against the US dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $775.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.51 or 0.00835418 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,273,362 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

