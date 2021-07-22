Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Piper Sandler

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.
INSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.45.
Shares of INSP opened at $179.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.49. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $97.19 and a 52-week high of $252.25.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
