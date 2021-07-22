Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$170.15. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$170.08, with a volume of 208,945 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares set a C$205.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$205.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$190.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$29.90 billion and a PE ratio of 16.91.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

