Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$170.15. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$170.08, with a volume of 208,945 shares.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares set a C$205.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$205.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$190.67.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$29.90 billion and a PE ratio of 16.91.
In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.
Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
