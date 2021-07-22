Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,500 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 193,400 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 823,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTE opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19. Integrated Media Technology has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Get Integrated Media Technology alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter worth $107,000.

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Hong Kong, China, Korea, Singapore, and Australia. The company focuses on the marketing and sale of autostereoscopic display (ASD) products; ASD technology displays and marvel3DPro super-workstations; lenticular hardware and switchable lenticular hardware products; ASD digital signage displays; switchable glass products; Internet of Things products; and nano-coating plated air filters.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.