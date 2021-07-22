Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.12 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.800-$4.800 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.54.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.96. 34,522,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,368,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.43. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $225.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.21. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.