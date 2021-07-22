Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CAO Sells $226,440.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $120.37. 1,261,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,349. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.95. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.