International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 171.62 ($2.24). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 169.42 ($2.21), with a volume of 31,257,185 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 256 ($3.34) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 222.31 ($2.90).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 189.78.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

