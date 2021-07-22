Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:IRRHF opened at $4,308.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,086.26. Interroll has a 1-year low of $4,308.28 and a 1-year high of $4,308.28.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and packages.

