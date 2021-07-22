Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:IRRHF opened at $4,308.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,086.26. Interroll has a 1-year low of $4,308.28 and a 1-year high of $4,308.28.
About Interroll
Read More: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.