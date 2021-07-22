Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IRRHF opened at $4,308.28 on Wednesday. Interroll has a fifty-two week low of $4,308.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4,308.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,086.26.
Interroll Company Profile
