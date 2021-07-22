Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IRRHF opened at $4,308.28 on Wednesday. Interroll has a fifty-two week low of $4,308.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4,308.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,086.26.

Interroll Company Profile

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and packages.

