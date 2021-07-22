Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $1,100.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $939.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $924.50.

Shares of ISRG opened at $944.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $884.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $633.29 and a 12 month high of $987.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after acquiring an additional 76,078 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

