Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $970.00 at UBS Group

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $890.00 to $970.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $924.50.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $944.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $884.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $633.29 and a 52-week high of $987.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

