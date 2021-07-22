Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $966.07 and last traded at $958.47, with a volume of 40060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $932.19.

The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $924.50.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,694,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,216,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,254,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $884.05.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

