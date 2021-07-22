Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Shares Sold by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,472 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLT opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

