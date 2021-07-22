Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Stake Boosted by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $239,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

VPV stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.