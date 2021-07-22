Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $62.39. 95,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,200. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $62.92.

