Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.94

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.86, with a volume of 4244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,359,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 507,779 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 745,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,864,000 after buying an additional 65,898 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 615,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after buying an additional 24,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 607,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 33,573 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.