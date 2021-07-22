Investors Buy High Volume of Canadian Natural Resources Call Options (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,824 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,800% compared to the average daily volume of 517 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNQ opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.3855 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

