Investors Purchase High Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,771 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,673% compared to the typical daily volume of 48 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 76,263 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGA opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.89. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 56.02% and a net margin of 50.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

