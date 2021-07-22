Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.62

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.62 and last traded at $89.62, with a volume of 317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.30.

CSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

