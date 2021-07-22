Ionic Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.97. 138,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,366,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DISCA. Macquarie raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.