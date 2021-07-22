Ionic Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,000 Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,866,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,934,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,945,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,945,000.

Newbury Street Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

